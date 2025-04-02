BlackBerry shares fall after posting Q4 loss, revenue down from year ago

The BlackBerry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan

TORONTO — Shares in BlackBerry Ltd. fell nearly 10 per cent in early trading after it reported a net loss of US$7.4 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of US$56.2 million a year earlier.

Shares in the company were down 51 cents at C$4.84 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after the market opening.

BlackBerry, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss amounted to a penny US per share for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a loss of 10 cents US per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$141.7 million, down from US$152.9 million in the same quarter last year.

The drop came as secure communications revenue totalled US$67.3 million, down from US$71.6 million a year ago, while QNX revenue amounted to $65.8 million, down from $65.9 million. Licensing revenue was US$8.6 million, down from US$15.4 million in the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry says its adjusted net income for the quarter amounted to a profit of three cents US per share, the same as a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.