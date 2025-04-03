Trump says China could get tariff relief if it approves TikTok deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would consider a deal for TikTok where China agrees to approve the sale of the short video app owned by Byte Dance in exchange for relief from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump used TikTok as an example of how tariffs can be used to negotiate with other countries.

“You have a situation with TikTok where China will probably say: ‘We’ll approve a deal, but will you do something on the tariffs?‘” Trump said. “We could use tariffs in order to get something in return.”TikTok faces an April 5 deadline to reach a deal to find a non-Chinese buyer under threat of being banned from the United States.

Trump said his administration is “very close” to reaching a deal on TikTok, with multiple investors involved.

Trump made the comments a day after he announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher duties on some of the country’s biggest trading partners.

China now faces a 54% tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

