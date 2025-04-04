Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador 10 per cent (10.5)
- Prince Edward Island 7.5 per cent (7.8)
- Nova Scotia 6.1 per cent (6.6)
- New Brunswick 7 per cent (7.5)
- Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.3)
- Ontario 7.5 per cent (7.3)
- Manitoba 6 per cent (6.1)
- Saskatchewan 4.9 per cent (5.4)
- Alberta 7.1 per cent (6.7)
- British Columbia 6.1 per cent (6)
