TSX down almost 1,000 points

Canadian and U.S. stock markets continue to be roiled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans as they plunged for a second day Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down close to 1,000 points, or four per cent, in late-morning trading after also closing down four per cent Thursday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,396.34 points at 39,149.59. The S&P 500 was down 214.75 points at 5,181.77, while the Nasdaq was down 676.32 points at 15,874.29.

The Canadian dollar was trading around 70.47 cents US, compared with 70.98 cents US Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$4.72 at US$62.23 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 20 cents US at US$3.93 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$60.10 at US$3,061.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 31 cents US at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press