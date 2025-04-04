Yukon targets Elon Musk's companies in response to U.S. tariffs

Ranj Pillai, premier of Yukon, arrives to take part in the First Ministers' Meeting at the National War Museum on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Yukon government says it’s ending rebates for all Tesla products, as it targets companies associated with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is also a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

A statement from Premier Ranj Pillai says the moves are in response to the latest round of tariffs imposed by the United States which he says continue to destabilize global markets and leave Yukoners uneasy about their futures.

The statement says the government is also reviewing satellite internet accounts with Musk’s Starlink company and cancelling accounts that are not required for “business continuity or emergency response.”

The Yukon government is also ending its account on X, the social media site owned by Musk through his xAI artificial intelligence company, saying residents will be able to get information elsewhere.

The axed rebates on Tesla products had been offered through Yukon’s Good Energy program that hands out thousands of dollars to people who own electric vehicles.

The government website says the Good Energy program offers Yukoners from $3,000 to $5,000 back on qualifying zero-emission vehicles, up to $10,000 for similar commercial vehicles, as well as rebates for used vehicles and chargers.

Pillai said tariffs imposed by the Trump administration continue to violate trade agreements and threaten the generations-long partnership between Canada and the United States.

Pillai said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian premiers about the “unjustified” tariffs targeting the auto sector.

“These tariffs will directly impact Canadian auto workers and the lack of clarity around what this means for global trade will continue to destabilize global markets and leave Canadians — and Yukoners — uneasy about their futures,” he said.

Earlier this year the territory ended the sale of U.S. liquor products at government-run liquor stores and ended all future purchases by the government’s wholesale liquor distributor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press