Stock markets in Canada and U.S. soar after Trump pauses some tariffs

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. soared after U.S. President Donald Trump backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but he further raised his tax rate on Chinese imports.

In a social media post Wednesday, Trump announced both a pause and a lower 10 per cent “reciprocal” tariff.

That baseline tariff will remain in place for most countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified in a briefing at the White House.

Trump also hiked the tariff rate on goods coming from China to 125 per cent, effective immediately.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 5.5 per cent or 1,240.06 points to 23,746.96 after the announcement.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.6 per cent or 2,476 points at 39,751.98.

The S&P 500 index was up 8.3 per cent or 411.40 points at 5,394.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 10.4 per cent or 1,592.01 points at 16,840.93.

The S&P had been down earlier in the morning amid worries about Trump’s trade war and whether it would cause a recession.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.