Corus Entertainment reports $55.9M Q2 loss, revenue down 10 per cent from year ago

The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss in its second quarter as its revenue fell 10 per cent compared with a year ago. The television and radio broadcaster says it saw a loss attributable to shareholders of $55.9 million or 28 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28.

The result compared with a loss of $9.8 million or five cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $270.4 million for the quarter, down from $299.5 million.

The drop came as Corus reported $251.8 million in television revenue, down from $278.1 million a year earlier, while radio revenue amounted to $18.5 million, down from $21.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it lost 21 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of three cents per share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.