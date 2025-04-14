Highest-income households saw investment gains while wages dropped for lower-income ones in 2024: StatCan

Money is removed from an ATM in Montreal, Monday, May 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada’s highest income households saw investment growth, while lower income households’ wages dropped at the end of last year.

That’s according to Statistics Canada’s Monday release detailing personal income in 2024’s final quarter.

“Most wealth is held by relatively few households in Canada,” reads the report, which found that the top 20 per cent of earners’ net worth in the fourth quarter averaged $3.3 million per household.

The bottom 40 per cent of earners, by contrast, averaged around $84,000 per household.

More details to come...