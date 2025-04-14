Statistics Canada reports February wholesale trade figures up 0.3 per cent

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale trade, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.3 per cent to $85.7 billion in February.

The overall increase in sales came as just two of the seven subsectors posted gains.

Statistics Canada says sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector gained 7.1 per cent for the month to $19 billion, while the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 0.5 per cent to $15.5 billion.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector posted the largest decrease as it fell 3.1 per cent to $14.3 billion.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, increased 0.2 per cent in February.

Statistics Canada has started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until there is enough historical data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.