Wall Street joins a global rally after Trump exempts some electronics from tariffs

CTV’s Jeremie Charron provides a lookahead to the stock market and what to expect after a week of ups and downs.

NEW YORK — Stocks are rallying worldwide after U.S. President Donald Trump relaxed some of his tariffs, for now at least. The S&P 500 was 1.7 per cent higher in early trading on Monday.

It’s coming off a chaotic week where it careened through historic swings as markets struggled to catch up with Trump’s moves on tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 434 points, or 1.1 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.5 per cent.

Apple, Nvidia and other big technology companies led the way on Wall Street after Trump said he was exempting smartphones, computers and some other electronics from some of his stiff tariffs.

Jiang Junzhe and Matt Ott, The Associated Press