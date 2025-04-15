Groupe Dynamite reports fourth-quarter profit and sales up from year ago

People walk by a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, November 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

MONTREAL — Clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $31.0 million, up from $28.6 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 13 per cent. The company, which includes the Garage and Dynamite banners, says the profit amounted to 28 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Feb. 1.

The result was up from a profit of 27 cents per diluted share in the company’s fourth quarter a year earlier which included 14 weeks.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $271.8 million, up from $240.3 million.

Groupe Dynamite says the growth came from a 9.5 per cent increase in comparable store sales and contributions from new stores.

On an adjusted basis, Groupe Dynamite says it earned 33 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 28 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.