Honda not considering production shift away from Canada: minister, premier

TORONTO — Government officials are pushing back against what they say is an inaccurate report that Honda is considering shifting some Canadian production to the United States in response to tariffs.

Japan’s Nikkei financial newspaper says Honda is looking to shift enough Canadian CR-V and Civic production to the U.S. so that it can meet 90 per cent of U.S. sales with vehicles produced there, up from its current level of about 70 per cent.

Federal Industry Minister Anita Anand says in a social media post that Honda has said no such production decisions affecting Canadian operations have been made or are being considered.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the president of Honda Canada has told him the report is inaccurate.

Ford and his office say Honda told them the company does want to increase production in the U.S., but not at the expense of Canadian production.

Honda’s operations in Alliston, Ont., has about 4,200 employees and produced around 375,000 vehicles in Canada in 2023.

Ford’s office says Honda has assured the province that the Canadian facility continues to operate at full capacity and there are no job impacts on the horizon.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Ian Bickis

With files from Allison Jones and Liam Casey

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.