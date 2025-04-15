S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points

A specialist works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Strength in the technology, base metal and financial sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 213.89 points at 24,080.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.52 points at 40,650.31. The S&P 500 index was up 28.99 points at 5,434.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.48 points at 16,917.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.77 cents US compared with 72.04 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was down 23 cents at US$60.82 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$3.25 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$3,234.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny US at US$4.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.