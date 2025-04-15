Statistics Canada to release March inflation reading this morning

A customer shops at a T&T Supermarket location in Toronto's Fairview Mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for inflation this morning.

The agency is set to report its consumer price index for March.

According to a poll provided by LSEG Data & Analytics, economists expect the annual inflation rate for March to come in at 2.6 per cent, matching the result seen in February.

A lower Canadian dollar pushing up import costs, still-rising food prices and the early effects of tariffs are all expected to impact the March consumer price index.

The inflation report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision and monetary policy report.

The central bank’s key policy rate is set at 2.75 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.