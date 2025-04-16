Grocery and drugstore retailer Metro reports Q2 profit and sales up from year ago

A customer holds a shopping basket at a Metro grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

MONTREAL — Metro Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $220.0 million, up from $187.1 million a year ago, as its sales rose 5.5 per cent. The grocery and drugstore retailer says its profit amounted to 99 cents per diluted share for the 12-week period ended March 15, up from 83 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled $4.91 billion, up from $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, helped by the transfer of two significant pre-Christmas shopping days to the second quarter.

Food same-store sales were up 5.3 per cent in the quarter and up 3.9 per cent after adjusting for the Christmas shift.

Pharmacy same-store sales were up 7.0 per cent, helped by a 7.8 per cent increase for prescription drugs and a 5.3 per cent increase in front-store sales. Front-store sales were up 3.7 per cent after adjusting for the Christmas shift.

On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned $1.02 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 91 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.