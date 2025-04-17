S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Trader Vincent Napolitano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points, helped higher by strength in the energy, telecommunication and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.82 points at 24,202.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 492.33 points at 39,177.06. The S&P 500 index was up 16.04 points at 5,291.74, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.67 points at 16,291.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.13 cents US compared with 71.99 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.33 at US$63.16 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents US at US$3.27 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$33.60 at US$3,312.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents US at US$4.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press