Wall Street drifts higher ahead of a busy week for markets

Pedestrians on Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Ever since the global financial crisis, in an attempt to align pay to shareholder returns, banks have relied more heavily on restricted stock units when theyre handing out bonuses. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are drifting at the start of a week with many potential flashpoints for markets including earnings reports and economic data.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 207 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.

The relatively calm trading was a respite following historic swings that have come as hopes rise and fall that U.S. President Donald Trump may back down on his tariffs.

The S&P 500 has nearly halved a drop that had taken it almost 20% below its record set earlier this year. Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft report their latest results this week.

Jiang Junzhe and Matt Ott, The Associated Press