Wall Street drifts higher ahead of a busy week for markets

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are drifting at the start of a week with many potential flashpoints for markets including earnings reports and economic data.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 207 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.
The relatively calm trading was a respite following historic swings that have come as hopes rise and fall that U.S. President Donald Trump may back down on his tariffs.
The S&P 500 has nearly halved a drop that had taken it almost 20% below its record set earlier this year. Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft report their latest results this week.
Jiang Junzhe and Matt Ott, The Associated Press