S&P/TSX composite index, U.S. markets down on weakening economic data

People sit outside the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading along with U.S. markets as data from the first quarter showed weakening economic conditions.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 202.74 points at 24,670.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 289.00 points at 40,238.62. The S&P 500 index was down 54.22 points at 5,506.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 240.44 points at 17,220.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.41 cents US compared with 72.22 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down 45 cents US at US$59.97 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down six cents US at US$3.32 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$15.20 at US$3,318.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 25 cents US at US$4.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press