Scotiabank: Some customers still unable to access banking features due to third-party vendor issue

Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Scotiabank says its customers may still be unable to access some banking features after a service disruption caused headaches for several users.

“We sincerely apologize for the system issue which may still be affecting some of our clients’ ability to see up-to-date balances on their Investment and MomentumPLUS Savings accounts,” the bank wrote in a statement to CTVNews.ca on Friday.

On Thursday, Scotiabank explained on social media it was dealing with an issue affecting account transfers on some mobile and online banking platforms.

“This has become a very serious issue can you please give me an update I am stranded with no access to my funds,” responded one social media user.

“The worst is that its the first of the month! Like come on,” wrote another.

The problem, which was caused by a third-party vendor, has since been fixed, Scotiabank said.

“Any fees incurred by clients as a result of this issue will be reimbursed,” the bank said in its statement.