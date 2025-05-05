GM appoints insider Duncan Aldred to lead North America business

Duncan Aldred speaks during a media preview for the 2017 Buick Encore in New York, Tuesday, March 22, 2016, as part of the New York International Auto Show. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

General Motors GM.N on Monday named insider Duncan Aldred the president of its North America business, effective immediately, days after the automotive manufacturer cut its 2025 profit forecast on concerns over U.S. tariffs.

Aldred, who has been with GM for 33 years, was most recently vice president of the company’s commercial growth strategies and operations segment.

He will report to Rory Harvey, the president of the Detroit automaker’s Global Markets business.

The appointment comes at a time when the legacy automaker’s U.S. business has come under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs on foreign auto parts.

Earlier this month, GM trimmed its annual profit forecast, adding that it expects a tariff impact of up to $5 billion. The company has also paused share buybacks worth $2 billion.

