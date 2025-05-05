S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading as oil falls

The logo for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as a drop in the price of oil weighed on the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.57 points at 25,018.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.72 points at 41,389.15. The S&P 500 index was down 17.64 points at 5,669.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.50 points at 17,881.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.38 cents US compared with 72.46 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.62 at US$56.67 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents US at US$3.67 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$77.20 at US$3,320.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents US at US$4.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.