Wall Street opens lower and oil prices tumble after OPEC+ says it will step up production

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Signs Donald Trump is rethinking the most-aggressive elements of his combative stances on trade and the Federal Reserve sent stocks to the first back-to-back gains since his tariff war escalated, while soothing volatility across asset classes. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street and crude prices are falling to a four-year low after the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations said it plans to increase output.

The S&P 500 slid 0.7% early Monday. The benchmark index is coming off its ninth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 175 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite gave back 0.7%. U.S. benchmark crude fell to $57 a barrell.

Berkshire Hathaway slumped 5% after legendary investor Warren Buffett announced over the weekend that he would step down as CEO by the end of the year after six decades at the helm.

Jiang Junzhe and Matt Ott, The Associated Press