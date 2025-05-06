Carney meets Trump today. Live updates here.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in a highly anticipated face-off at the White House on Tuesday.

It’s their first in-person meeting since Canada’s election amid a tense trade war between the two countries.

Sources tell CTV News that Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty are also expected to participate in the meeting.

9:20 a.m. EDT: Today’s schedule

Trump and Carney have a series of joint appearances planned today, according to the president’s public schedule.

Trump is scheduled to greet the prime minister at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Their meeting, which the White House Press Pool will attend, is expected to get underway at 11:45 a.m. At 12:15 p.m., the two will sit down for lunch, which will be closed to press.

Carney arrived in Washington on Monday evening. “Canada and the United States are strongest when we work together — and that work starts now,” wrote the prime minister in a post on X marking his arrival.

State of the trade war

The U.S. has put in place a 25 per cent tariff on all goods, and a 10 per cent levy on energy and potash that isn’t covered by CUSMA. There’s another 25 per cent tax on Canadian steel and aluminum, and 25 per cent on automobiles that aren’t protected by the free trade agreement.

Trump has also unveiled a temporary rebate for car companies that finish their cars in the U.S. to soften the blow of his tariffs.

In response, Canada put in place its own 25 per cent tariffs on non-CUSMA compliant vehicles, and additional fees on nearly $60 billion in steel and aluminum products, juice, spirits, computers, apparel, cosmetics and more.

Trump ‘not sure’ what Carney wants to talk about

U.S. President Donald Trump said ahead of today’s meeting that he was “not sure” what Prime Minister Mark Carney “wants to see me about.”

“I guess he wants to make a deal. Everybody does,” the U.S. president told reporters in the Oval Office, where he’s expected to host Carney, who moments later waved to cameras as he boarded a plane from Ottawa to Washington.

On Friday, Carney outlined the focus of that highly anticipated meeting.

“Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations.”

The two countries are also expected to reopen negotiations into the rules of North American trade in the near future.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA, instructs trade between the three nations. It was negotiated during the first Trump administration.

California Gov. ‘very hopeful’

Ahead of the highly anticipated White House meeting, California’s governor says he’s “very hopeful” the conversation will be fruitful.

In a Canadian exclusive interview with CTV Question Period, Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts on Tuesday’s talks, which will be the first meeting between Trump and Carney since the latter was sworn in as prime minister on March 14.

When asked by host Vassy Kapelos what advice he’d give the Canadian leader, Newsom said he “hates giving advice” and there is “nothing worse than politicians giving other politicians advice,” but he did offer some suggestions.

“Come in with the points of pride, principle, with the authority — the moral and formal authority he has as prime minister of a remarkable nation, Canada — and assert yourself,” he said.

Canada’s edge in a shifting trade war

The escalating trade war between the United States and China has disrupted global markets and supply chains, forcing countries to explore new opportunities.

Ofer Baron, a professor of operations management at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, believes Canada could also gain from these shifts — if it can navigate the uncertainty carefully.

In an interview with CTV’s Your Morning, Baron noted that the ongoing trade tensions present both challenges and opportunities for Canada. While Canada’s role in global markets may not be dominant, its strategic positioning offers some advantages. For instance, while the U.S. faces a decline in soybean exports to China , Canada could potentially benefit from these changes in the agricultural market.

“There’s sort of two issues here,” said Baron. “We can probably sell soybeans to China at somewhat higher prices than the market prices. But the U.S. soybeans that don’t go to China will enter other markets, likely lowering prices there.”

“The main thing we’ve learned from the U.S.-China trade war is the importance of diversification,” he said. “In supply chain management, you don’t want a single supplier or a single customer because that exposes you to risk. We need to prepare options with additional suppliers and customers.”

How U.S. film tariffs could impact Canada

Trump announced Sunday that he plans to impose 100 per cent tariffs on all films produced outside the U.S.

“I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump claimed on Truth Social that the movie industry in the U.S. is dying, and with other countries offering incentives to draw in filmmakers and studios, “this is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”

With details unclear on how or when these tariffs would be imposed, the Canadian Media Producers Association said Monday in a press release the incoming tariffs could cause “significant disruption and economic hardship to the media production sectors on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.”

Particularly, Toronto and Vancouver, two major filming hubs commonly known within the industry as “Hollywood North,” could be the cities most likely to be impacted by the proposed film tariffs.

Toronto’s film industry employs approximately 30,000 people. According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television, and Radio Artists (ACTRA), Ontario had more than 400 productions in 2023, which created 25,000 jobs and created $1.8 billion in economic activity.

“Hairspray,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Chicago,” “X-Men 4,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” and “Suicide Squad” are just some of many movies filmed in Toronto.