Carney tells Trump Canada is not for sale. Live updates here.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in a highly anticipated face-off at the White House.

It’s their first in-person meeting since Canada’s election amid a tense trade war between the two countries.

Here’s the latest:

12:36 p.m. EDT: Carney: Free trade agreement has to change

Carney said CUSMA, the free trade agreement between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, “is a basis for a broader negotiations.”

The three countries are expected to reopen negotiations on the trade deal. Carney said “some things about it are going to have to change.”

A reporter asked Trump if the U.S. plans to walk away from the deal, which he negotiated during his first term.

“No, it’s fine. It’s there. It’s good,” he said.

Trump-Carney meeting U.S. President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

12:22 p.m. EDT: 51st state?

A reporter asked Trump if he’s still serious about Canada becoming a state.

“There would be a lot of advantages,” said Trump, who added, “I do feel its much better for Canada, but we’re not going to be discussing that.”

Carney added: “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale.”

“That’s true,” responded Trump.

12:16 p.m. EDT: Carney calls Trump a ‘transformational president’

“Thank you for your hospitality and above all for your leadership,” said Carney, speaking to Trump.

He called Trump a “transformational president,” with a “relentless focus on the American worker.”

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

Trump U.S. President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

12:11 p.m. EDT: Trump: ‘Canada chose a very talented person’

Carney and Trump are now sitting together in the Oval Office.

“I think Canada chose a very talented person,” said Trump, congratulating Carney on his election win, which he called “one of the greatest comebacks … Maybe even better than mine.”

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

11:56 a.m. EDT: Carney arrives at White House

Mark Carney, Donald Trump Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Carney has arrived at the White House.

Trump greeted the prime minister at the door. The two shook hands and went inside without taking questions.

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

11:53 a.m. EDT: Who’s at the table?

We’ve received a full list of people who will be present at negotiations today.

On the Canadian side: Prime Minister Mark Carney; International Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc; Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly; Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty; Ambassador of Canada to the United States Kirsten Hillman; Clerk of the Privy Council John Hannaford; Chief of Staff Marco Mendicino; Senior Advisor Lisa Jorgensen.

On the U.S. side: U.S. President Donald Trump; Vice-President JD Vance; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; Chief of Staff Susie Wiles; Deputy Chief of Staff Policy Stephen Miller; Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra.

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

11:34 a.m. EDT: Trump: Canada needs “EVERYTHING from us!”

Trump just posted the following message on Truth Social.

“I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence.”

Trump has mentioned that US$200 billion subsidy several times since he was re-elected. It’s unclear exactly what he is referring to. The U.S. Census Bureau reports the U.S. had a trade deficit of just over US$63 billion in 2023.

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

11:10 a.m. EDT: Carney ‘much closer’ than Trudeau to Trump: Pompeo

Trump’s former secretary of state called the prime minister “a finance business guy” who is “much closer” to the president in terms of experience than former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Mike Pompeo, appearing on Fox News, was asked to comment on Canada-U.S. relations during Trump’s first term, when Trudeau was in office. He described the former prime minister as “difficult.”

Mike Pompeo on Carney Former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News on May 6, 2025.

Trudeau was in office when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico hammered out the most recent iteration of the three nations’ free trade agreement, which Trump celebrated at the time.

Pompeo, speaking on Carney’s visit to the Oval Office, said he was confident the prime minister and Trump could “find common ground.”

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

10:40 a.m. EDT: Ford ‘confident’ Carney can rebuild relationship

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells CNN that while he doesn’t expect that there will be “any deals signed today,” he is confident that Carney will use a face-to-face meeting with Trump to begin building a strong relationship between the two leaders.

“I believe that they will have a great relationship…I am confident that they are both business-minded people. I know Prime Minister Carney worked in New York. So they have a relationship and they are going to continue building a rewarding business relationship and partnership moving forward. I am very confident in that,” Ford said.

Ford on CNN: Tariffs news Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears for an interview to talk about Prime Minister Mark Carney's White House meeting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Ford told CNN that he spoke with Carney ahead of today’s meeting and highlighted the importance of building an “Am-Can fortress.”

“Let’s put a ring around Canada and the U.S. and we can be the two most prosperous, richest, safest countries in the entire world,” he said.

Chris Fox, CTVNewsToronto.ca managing digital producer

10:10 a.m. EDT: Poilievre wishes Carney well

Ahead of his own high-stakes meeting, back home in Ottawa, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wished Prime Minister Mark Carney well in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., today.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre listens to questions from journalists as he arrives on Parliament Hill for a meeting of the Conservative caucus following the federal election, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

“Today, the president and the prime minister will meet, and we want to wish Prime Minister Carney a positive meeting. We hope that the president will honour our sovereignty and signal an end to these tariffs,” Poilievre said.

“We think that there should be a deal as soon as possible to end the chaos. There’s too much collateral damage to innocent people, businesses and workers alike, on both sides of the border. Let’s put an end to it,” he continued.

“Let’s get a deal hammered out.”

Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent.

10 a.m. EDT: Analyst: Flattery and leverage are key

Canada should look at the public security sector for leverage with the United States, says CTV News political commentator Scott Reid.

In the past, the president has suggested Canada has grown complacent with its military because of its proximity to the U.S.

While national security has become a pain point between the two nations, Reid says Canada has an opportunity to leverage potential collaboration initiatives and equipment contracts with its southern neighbour.

Put simply, Canada should consider the “things we can purchase” from the U.S., he said.

Carney will also need to strike a balance of flattery and steadfastness when he meets the president, said Reid – somewhere between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose meeting was confrontational and combative, and U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer, who “laid at the president’s feet like a cat and purred.”

Reid adds that Carney, who brings experience from the international financial sphere, is uniquely positioned to flatter Trump."

Donald Trump, like all bullies, is painfully insecure,” he said. “Trump knows about Mark Carney. … There’s a certain degree of respect.”

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

9:20 a.m. EDT: Today’s schedule

Trump and Carney have a series of joint appearances planned today, according to the president’s public schedule.

Trump is scheduled to greet the prime minister at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Their meeting, which the White House Press Pool will attend, is expected to get underway at 11:45 a.m. At 12:15 p.m., the two will sit down for lunch, which will be closed to press.

Mark Carney Donald Trump news Prime Minister Mark Carney disembarks a government plane Monday May 5, 2025 as he arrives in Washington, D.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Carney arrived in Washington on Monday evening. “Canada and the United States are strongest when we work together — and that work starts now,” wrote the prime minister in a post on X marking his arrival.

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

State of the trade war

The U.S. has put in place a 25 per cent tariff on all goods, and a 10 per cent levy on energy and potash that isn’t covered by CUSMA. There’s another 25 per cent tax on Canadian steel and aluminum, and 25 per cent on automobiles that aren’t protected by the free trade agreement.

Trump has also unveiled a temporary rebate for car companies that finish their cars in the U.S. to soften the blow of his tariffs.

In response, Canada put in place its own 25 per cent tariffs on non-CUSMA compliant vehicles, and additional fees on nearly $60 billion in steel and aluminum products, juice, spirits, computers, apparel, cosmetics and more.

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

Trump ‘not sure’ what Carney wants to talk about

U.S. President Donald Trump said ahead of today’s meeting that he was “not sure” what Prime Minister Mark Carney “wants to see me about.”

“I guess he wants to make a deal. Everybody does,” the U.S. president told reporters in the Oval Office, where he’s expected to host Carney, who moments later waved to cameras as he boarded a plane from Ottawa to Washington.

On Friday, Carney outlined the focus of that highly anticipated meeting.

Trump tariffs news President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations.”

The two countries are also expected to reopen negotiations into the rules of North American trade in the near future.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA, instructs trade between the three nations. It was negotiated during the first Trump administration.

Luca Caruso-Moro , CTVNews.ca journalist.

California Gov. ‘very hopeful’

Ahead of the highly anticipated White House meeting, California’s governor says he’s “very hopeful” the conversation will be fruitful.

In a Canadian exclusive interview with CTV Question Period, Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts on Tuesday’s talks, which will be the first meeting between Trump and Carney since the latter was sworn in as prime minister on March 14.

California Tariffs Lawsuit California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses President Donald Trump's tariffs during a press conference on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses President Donald Trump’s tariffs during a press conference on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

When asked by host Vassy Kapelos what advice he’d give the Canadian leader, Newsom said he “hates giving advice” and there is “nothing worse than politicians giving other politicians advice,” but he did offer some suggestions.

“Come in with the points of pride, principle, with the authority — the moral and formal authority he has as prime minister of a remarkable nation, Canada — and assert yourself,” he said.

Samantha Pope, CTV's Power Play producer.

Canada’s edge in a shifting trade war

The escalating trade war between the United States and China has disrupted global markets and supply chains, forcing countries to explore new opportunities.

Ofer Baron, a professor of operations management at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, believes Canada could also gain from these shifts — if it can navigate the uncertainty carefully.

In an interview with CTV’s Your Morning, Baron noted that the ongoing trade tensions present both challenges and opportunities for Canada. While Canada’s role in global markets may not be dominant, its strategic positioning offers some advantages. For instance, while the U.S. faces a decline in soybean exports to China , Canada could potentially benefit from these changes in the agricultural market.

Canada-U.S. trade: Soybeans Shipping containers are seen at a terminal in Halifax on August 25, 2017. SStatistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.9 billion in January, helped by exports of wheat, canola oil and soybeans.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

“There’s sort of two issues here,” said Baron. “We can probably sell soybeans to China at somewhat higher prices than the market prices. But the U.S. soybeans that don’t go to China will enter other markets, likely lowering prices there.”

“The main thing we’ve learned from the U.S.-China trade war is the importance of diversification,” he said. “In supply chain management, you don’t want a single supplier or a single customer because that exposes you to risk. We need to prepare options with additional suppliers and customers.”

Tammy Ibrahimpoor , CTVNews.ca journalist.

How U.S. film tariffs could impact Canada

Trump announced Sunday that he plans to impose 100 per cent tariffs on all films produced outside the U.S.

“I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump claimed on Truth Social that the movie industry in the U.S. is dying, and with other countries offering incentives to draw in filmmakers and studios, “this is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”

Suicide Squad movie An assistant director stands by as a stunt car drives down Yonge Street, during the shooting of the movie "Suicide Squad," in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

With details unclear on how or when these tariffs would be imposed, the Canadian Media Producers Association said Monday in a press release the incoming tariffs could cause “significant disruption and economic hardship to the media production sectors on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.”

Particularly, Toronto and Vancouver, two major filming hubs commonly known within the industry as “Hollywood North,” could be the cities most likely to be impacted by the proposed film tariffs.

Toronto’s film industry employs approximately 30,000 people. According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television, and Radio Artists (ACTRA), Ontario had more than 400 productions in 2023, which created 25,000 jobs and created $1.8 billion in economic activity.

“Hairspray,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Chicago,” “X-Men 4,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” and “Suicide Squad” are just some of many movies filmed in Toronto.