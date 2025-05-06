Wall Street falls for a second day ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Wall Street traders gearing up for this weeks Federal Reserve decision kept driving a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull market in stocks. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by more weakness in technology companies. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% early Tuesday. The index broke a nine-day winning streak a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 255 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%. The declines came on the first day of a two-day meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers, where the central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady.

The Fed cut rates three times last year. Uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs has officials concerned about a potential resurgence of inflation.

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott, The Associated Press