DETROIT - Ford Motor is hiking prices on three of its Mexico-produced models effective May 2, becoming one of the first major automakers to adjust sticker prices following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Prices on the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, Maverick pickup and Bronco Sport increased by as much as $2,000 on some models, according to a notice sent to dealers reviewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Nora Eckert; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

