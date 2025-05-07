Montreal home sales rise in April, despite soft activity in other major cities

The number of homes that changed hands in the Montreal-area rose in April compared with the same month a year ago, despite other major Canadian cities seeing home sales decrease amid uncertainty over the economy. A real estate sign shows a sold condo in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — The number of homes that changed hands in the Montreal-area rose in April compared with the same month a year ago, despite other major Canadian cities seeing home sales decrease amid uncertainty over the economy.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 5,126 homes in the region were sold last month, up 10.4 per cent from 4,645 sales in April 2024.

The board’s market analysis director Charles Brant says the rise in sales can be attributed to newly eased mortgage insurance rules and an accelerated decline in interest rates over the past six months, despite the Bank of Canada’s rate hold last month.

The median price for all housing types in the Montreal area was also up year-over-year, led by a 10 per cent increase in the price of a plex to $830,500.

The median price of a single-family home rose 8.7 per cent to $625,000 and the median price of a condominium increased 6.1 per cent to $424,500.

There were 7,721 new listings in the Montreal area last month, up 12.1 per cent from a year earlier, as active listings rose 2.3 per cent to 18,731.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.