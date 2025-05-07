S&P/TSX composite closes up along with U.S. markets

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index closed up along with U.S. markets as there were hints of cooling in trade tensions between the U.S. and China while the Federal Reserve kept its key rate unchanged.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 186.46 points at 25,161.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 284.97 points at 41,113.97. The S&P 500 index was up 24.37 points at 5,631.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.50 points at 17,738.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.48 cents US compared with 72.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.02 at US$58.07 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 16 cents US at US$3.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$30.90 at US$3,391.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 12 cents US at US$4.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.