Statistics Canada to release April job numbers this morning

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest look at the country’s job market for April this morning.

A poll provided by LSEG Data & Analytics shows economists on average expect a gain of 2,500 jobs in the month.

Economists also predict the unemployment rate will rise by a tenth of a point to 6.8 per cent.

The reading follows the March report that saw a loss of 33,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rise a tenth of a percentage point to 6.7 per cent.

It was the biggest job loss since January 2022 as the uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs took their toll on the economy.

The U.S. has imposed tariffs on non-CUSMA compliant imports from Canada as well as sector-specific levies on steel and aluminum and automobiles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.