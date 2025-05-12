Group of investors submits revised offer to buy Quebec-based Lion Electric

MONTREAL — A group of investors has submitted a revised offer to buy Quebec vehicle-maker Lion Electric.

A previous offer fell through because it was conditional on government funding, which the province refused last month.

But court documents say the buyers have reached an agreement with the Quebec government to renew a recently expired subsidy program for electric school buses.

They made a new offer to buy the struggling company on Friday.

The court-appointed monitor for Lion Electric said earlier last week it was very likely the company would be liquidated after the first offer failed.

Lion Electric sought protection from its creditors in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.