Honda Canada postpones $15-billion EV investment project in Ontario

Honda employees work along the vehicle assembly line before an event announcing plans for a Honda electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility.

Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu says due to the recent slowdown in the EV market, Honda has announced an approximate two-year postponement of the comprehensive value chain investment project in Canada.

Chiu says the company will continue to evaluate the timing and project progression as market conditions change.

The decision has no impact on current employment at the Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont., he added.

Honda’s EV project in Canada includes a retooled assembly plant, an electric vehicle battery plant in close proximity, as well as two key battery parts facilities located elsewhere in Ontario.

The plan was first announced in April 2024 and was to receive support from the federal and Ontario governments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.