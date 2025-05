The skyline of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, May 9, 2025. The slump in Toronto home prices deepened in April as ongoing uncertainty over Canada's trade war with the US causes listings to pile up on the market. Photographer: Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg

Canada’s benchmark index reached a record high to finish trading Thursday after entering correction territory less than six weeks ago.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.8 per cent reaching 25,897.48.In New York, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.41 per cent reaching 5,916.93 and the Nasdaq fell 0.18 per cent to 19,112.32.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.