12-year-old’s brand new $300 hockey stick breaks three times just days after warranty expires

Matthew Iaboni of Maple, Ont. has had to replace his son John Luca's hockey stick three times after it broke. (CTV News Toronto)

For hockey players, it usually happens at the worst time. Sticks breaking when a big play is about to be made. Luckily, there’s an equipment manager on the bench to provide them with a new one.

But for families and recreational players, broken sticks are a major expense as new ones can cost hundreds of dollars.

In one Ontario family’s case, they were shocked when a brand new hockey stick broke just ten days after the warranty had expired.

“So, this is the CCM JetSpeed FT7 Pro. The stick has broken three times this season,” said Matthew Iaboni of Maple.

Broken hockey stick A CCM JetSpeed FT7 Pro is seen snapped in half in this viewer photo. (CTV News Toronto)

Iaboni supports his 12-year-old son, John Luca Iaboni, with his budding hockey career. John Luca plays double AA for the Vaughan Rangers and would love to have a future with the sport.

“I would go to the NHL if I could make it and play with the big boys,” said John Luca.

John Luca had a great spring season in hockey, but unfortunately broke three of his hockey sticks which sell for $300 each plus tax.

It cost the family budget about $1,000.

“It’s a big investment for parents to make and for them to break, it’s frustrating and disappointing,” Iaboni told CTV News.

You can buy a composite hockey stick for about $100, but there are models than can run $200, $300, $400 or more.

Regardless of the cost of the stick, the warranty that comes with them is usually the same.

“The warranty lasts 30 days. A stick that he’s been using around day 40 or 45, it ends up breaking. It’s been three sticks we have gone through and they have broken in three different spots,” said Iaboni.

He believes sticks should come with a longer warranty.

“It would be nice if CCM or any other manufacturer stood behind their product for more than 30 days.”

When CTV News reached out to CCM on Iaboni’s behalf, a spokesperson said in a statement, “Our hockey sticks are warranted for 30 days from purchase date against manufacturing defects. We assess warranty claims on a case-by-case basis.”

CCM also said that the company reached out to the Iaboni family and reviewed the photos of the broken sticks.

They apologized for the frustration and will be giving John Luca their newest stick which launches this month.

“We are very appreciative of our customers and want to ensure that they have a great experience with our brand on and off the ice,” CCM told CTV News. “We have contacted these clients via email and assured them that their claim has been approved, and we will be replacing the stick at no charge to them.”

According to CCM’s website, it reserves the right to “repair” or “replace” any product determined to be defective. If they believe a stick has been abused, the warranty will be considered void.