We asked Canadians where and when tipping feels out of place. Here’s what they told us

Some Canadians are all tipped out.

That’s the sentiment brewing as consumers navigate high inflation, tariffs and now digital tip screens popping up in more places than ever before.

When Vancouver resident Ali Zvjerac was prompted to tip while paying the cover charge to enter a nightclub – he paused. This wasn’t for drinks or coat check. It was just to walk through the door.

This is one of many experiences submitted by Canadians responding to CTVNews.ca’s recent callout asking where they’ve encountered unexpected tipping requests – and the answers show the line between service and surcharge blurring in real time.

CTVNews.ca has not independently verified all the emailed responses.

From self-checkouts and retail counters to cosmetic shops and paint nights, Canadians say they’re increasingly being asked for gratuities in places that traditionally never called for one – the latest tip-related irritant known as a “tip creep.”

A recent survey by H&R Block found that 90 per cent of Canadians believe tips are too high and 82 per cent say they’re being asked to tip in more places than ever. Almost one in four surveyed say they have been asked to tip “in places or situations that felt uncomfortable or unexpected.”

“I scanned my item and had my credit card ready to tap,” wrote Robert Bart of Brossard, Que., recalling a quick Canadian Tire stop. “But there was one extra step: the machine asked me if I wanted to tip … I hadn’t even talked to an employee.”

A similar surprise struck Donovan Jackson, a Torontonian staying in Quebec City, when he tried to purchase skincare products at a cosmetics store.

“The PIN pad asked if I wanted to leave a tip ranging from (seven) per cent to 15 per cent. I was taken aback and in disbelief.”

Tipping rules by province

Some provinces are starting to act. In Quebec, a new law requires that suggested tip amounts be calculated before tax, not after, in an attempt to improve transparency in service and consumer tractions.

That means a 15 per cent tip on a $100 meal must be $15 – not $17.24, which is inflated by the province’s combined sales and federal taxes.

The new rules also require restaurants and cafes to display suggested tip options neutrally, with no bolded or highlighted choices. Tipping will also remain optional.

As of now, servers in Ontario earn the province’s general minimum wage, which is currently set at $17.20 per hour. This rate applies equally to all employees, including those who receive tips. However, that baseline is set to rise again soon – on Oct. 1, Ontario’s minimum wage will increase to $17.60 per hour.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians tipped generously, eager to support front-line staff and local businesses. But the wave of gratitude has since receded. As inflation squeezes household budgets, many consumers began trimming non-essential spending, including tips.

This growing reluctance has collided with what critics are calling “tipflation” – the steady increase in both the frequency and suggested amounts of tips.

Sue Moser, who lives in B.C.’s East Kootenays, says she’s grown wary of digital prompts that pressure people to tip.

“Servers standing expectantly beside you or in front of you,” she wrote. “Tipping in this country has gotten way out of control.”

Moser says she’s started choosing “custom” tip options or leaving cash instead. She says that she was asked for a $3 tip after booking a hotel room on a website.

“On top of that, they made it difficult to find the option to opt out of that ridiculous request,” she added.

In Vancouver Island’s Comox Valley, Ryan Speckeen was caught off guard when his local self-serve liquor store prompted him to leave a tip.

“I’m not being waited on, I’m not dining in. I simply walk in, grab what I want off the shelf, or from the cooler and bring it to the register — just like you would at any typical retail store,” he explained. “This isn’t about quality of service; it’s about how tipping culture is creeping into places it never belonged.”

How do Canadians tip?

A new Research Co. poll surveyed nearly 1,000 Canadians, offering fresh insights into how Canadians tip.

Forty-two per cent of Canadians said they would leave a tip of between 10 to 14 per cent for average service in any environment, while 36 per cent of Canadians said they would leave a tip of between 10 to 14 per cent for below average service when the server is clearly working in an understaffed environment.

Meanwhile, 37 per cent of participants said they would leave a 15 to 19 per cent tip for good service when the restaurant is not busy, 40 per cent would leave the same amount for good service when the restaurant is busy, and 38 per cent would leave a similar tip for good service when the restaurant is exceptionally busy.

The poll also found that 65 per cent of Canadians say food servers expect a tip, but don’t work hard to earn it, while 35 per cent of Canadians believe food servers deserve a tip in all circumstances, even if service was bad.

Despite the rise of digital payments, 71 per cent said they disapprove of online retailers suggesting tips, while 65 per cent take issue with coffee shops offering a tip prompt when paying by card.

Even in sit-down restaurants where tipping is more traditional, Canadians are pushing back. Fifty-seven per cent disapprove of suggested tips printed on the bill and 53 per cent dislike being prompted when using a credit card.

A similar experience unfolded at a Paint Nite event – a company that runs painting sessions with Montreal artists. Diane Tremblay was shocked when the host waved a card machine over guests’ heads to request tips.

“I wish I was kidding. As far as I know, creating a painting is not a tipping circumstance,” she wrote.

Many experienced concern that digital tip prompts are being built into payment platforms by default – even for fast food, online hotel bookings and retail transactions.

Siobhan Deol of New Westminster, B.C. was hit with an 18 per cent tip prompt after spending more than $600 on a graduation dress.

“This is not an everyday purchase,” she said. “I definitely felt uncomfortable and weird with this request and did not leave a tip.”

That discomfort is reflected in the broader conversation around gratuity. While tipping was once tied to direct service – servers, delivery drivers, hairstylists – Canadians say it’s now popping in places where little to no interaction occurs.