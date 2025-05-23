Lawyer challenging Trump’s trade war says tariffs are ‘illegal and abusive’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON — As a mounting number of challenges against U.S. President Donald Trump’s global trade war start making their way through court, a lawyer representing small businesses says the tariffs are an “illegal and abusive” use of powers.

Ilya Somin is representing five American small businesses who had a hearing before the U.S. Court of International Trade last week in an effort to block Trump’s sweeping “reciprocal” tariff agenda.

Trump declared an emergency around trade deficits to use the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to hit nearly every country with tariffs in April.

The president partially walked back the most devastating duties a few hours later saying the 90-day pause would give countries time to negotiate a deal.

Somin says the statute Trump used doesn’t even mention tariffs and trade deficits are not a national emergency.

In a separate case this week, 12 states also argued before court that the president exceeded his authority with the tariffs, including by hitting Canada with duties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

Written by Kelly Geraldine Malone