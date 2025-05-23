Retail experts warn that tariffs could increase cost of online purchases

As more companies say they plan to raise prices to deal with the U.S. tariffs, viewers have been sharing stories with CTV News about online goods coming with added charges.

Companies like Walmart, Loblaws, and Ralph Lauren have said they will have no choice but to pass on extra costs brought on by the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to consumers.

According to a survey conducted by Allianz Insurance, more than half of U.S. businesses surveyed say they plan to do the same.

“There is a bit of a shock right now, a sticker shock from consumers as well as businesses,” said retail analyst Bruce Winder.

Some consumers contacted CTV News to express their shock after orders they made online showed additional charges for duties and tariffs.

In a photo provided to CTV News, a towel listed for $95 ended up costing one consumer $209 once shipping, duties and taxes were added on.

Online shopping tariffs A towel listed for $95 ended up costing $209 once shipping, duties and taxes were added on. (Submitted)

On another website, a $120 dress had duties of $21.60 on top of $20.36 in taxes.

Online shopping tariffs A dress listed for $120 had duties for $21.60 added on. (Submitted)

A fan of Calgary singer Tate McRae shared a video on TikTok stating her surprise when more than $100 was added to her clothing purchase from the singer’s website.

“$134 for government charges... I’m sorry does Tate McRae work for the government?” TikTok user Kayla Adams said in her video.

“It’s a bit of a weird situation right now,” said Winder. “Different manufacturers are deciding how they want to show the tariff and if they want to show it at all.”

While companies are dealing with the tariffs differently, most analysts agree they will cause consumer goods to cost more.

“Prices are going to increase as a consequence to the current geopolitical dynamic between the U.S. and Canada,” said Markus Giesler, marketing professor with the Schulich School of Business at York University.

“If you’re ordering from outside of Canada, you are more likely to pay duties and import taxes even if the site is a Canadian URL or the prices are in Canadian dollars,” said Giesler.

There is also a concern about big ticket items.

According to AutoTrader, the price of new and used cars is expected to continue rising if the tariff situation remains the same.

“If [consumers] need to buy a car, buy it now,” said Baris Akyurek, Vice-President of Insights and Intelligence at AutoTrader. “If this goes on long term, prices will continue to go up, so if you have the financial means, pull the trigger.”

One way to try and avoid tariffs is to buy Canadian, and surveys show more consumers are supporting Canadian businesses.