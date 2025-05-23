Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in U.S.

People visit an Apple Store promoting its iPhone 16 at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Apple will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff if phones sold in the country are not made within its borders.

Shares of the iPhone maker fell nearly three per cent on the news in premarket trading.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Apple is positioning India as an alternative manufacturing base amid Trump’s tariffs on China that have raised supply-chain concerns and fears of higher iPhone prices, Reuters reported last month.

