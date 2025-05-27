S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also climb

Specialist Anthony Matesic works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Strength in the utility, financial and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 142.96 points at 26,216.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 538.38 points at 42,141.45 after U.S markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. The S&P 500 index was up 94.10 points at 5,896.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 381.62 points at 19,118.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.64 cents US compared with 72.83 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was down 94 cents US at US$60.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents US at US$3.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$64.90 at US$3,300.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down eight cents US at US$4.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press