World shares are mixed and U.S. futures jump ahead of Wall Street reopening from holiday

A currency trader talks on the phone near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

World shares were mixed and U.S. futures jumped Tuesday ahead of Wall Street’s reopening following the Memorial Day holiday.

Data on U.S. consumer confidence and housing prices were due later in the day.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.2 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 per cent after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay a threatened 50 per cent tariff on goods from the European Union to July 9.

In London, the FTSE 100 gained 0.8 per cent in early trading, to 8,786.34 after a British holiday on Monday.

Germany’s DAX edged 0.1 per cent higher to 24.039.21 while the CAC 40 in Paris crept 0.1 per cent lower to 7,818.02.

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 reversed early losses to gain 0.5 per cent, closing at 37,724.11 after the central bank’s said he anticipates raising interest rates in coming months due to inflationary pressures.

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda cited rising food prices, with rice prices doubling in the past year, as one factor. Inflation in Japan is now higher than in the U.S. or Europe and above the BOJ’s target level of about 2 per cent.

But the central bank also has to take into account trade policies, he said without directly mentioning Trump’s tariff hikes. Risks from uncertainty for the global economy complicate the BOJ’s goal of raising its very low benchmark interest rate of 0.5 per cent, Ueda said in a speech Tuesday.

“We are now closer to the target than at any time during the last three decades, though we are not quite there. Our recent path has been affected in a unique way by supply shocks,” Ueda said.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4 per cent to 23,371.40, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.2 per cent to 3,340.69.

In South Korea, the Kospi lost 0.3 per cent to 2,637.22.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6 per cent to 8,407.60 and Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.9 per cent. In India, the Sensex fell 0.3 per cent.

In other dealings early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was unchanged at US$61.53 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 6 cents to $64.18 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 143.48 Japanese yen from 142.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1369 from $1.1388.

The impact on markets from Trump’s decision to delay the threatened 50 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union was relatively muted as investors are growing inured to such policy changes, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“Investors know this act by heart,” Innes wrote. “The volatility is still there, but like a horror franchise on its fifth sequel, the jump scares are losing their bite. Panic-selling into a Trump pirouette doesn’t pay like it used to — markets have seen this dance before.”

The European Union’s chief trade negotiator said Monday he had “good calls” with Trump administration officials and that the EU was “fully committed” to reaching a trade deal by the July 9 deadline.

Just last week, Trump had said on social media that trade talks with the European Union “were going nowhere” and that “straight 50 per cent” tariffs could go into effect on June 1.

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell as traders weighed whether Trump’s latest threats were just negotiating tactics.

The S&P 500 lost 0.7 per cent to end its worst week in the last seven. The Dow dropped 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq composite sank 1 per cent.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press