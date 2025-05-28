Stellantis names Italian car executive Antonio Filosa its new CEO

The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis on April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MILAN — Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, named Italian auto executive Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive officer Wednesday, replacing Carlos Tavares, who resigned under pressure last year.

Filosa, who is currently Stellantis’ chief operating officer for the Americas and chief quality officer, takes the post effective June 23, when he is expected to announce his leadership team.

The move returns the running of Stellantis, created from the 2021 merger of France’s PSA Peugeot with Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, to Italian hands after three years under Tavares, who previously served as Peugeot’s top executive. John Elkann, heir to the Fiat-founding Agnelli family, remains chairman.

Elkann praised Filosa’s “deep understanding of our company, including its people, who he views as our core strength, and of our industry.”

Robert Peugeot said the board’s choice was unanimous, calling Filosa a “natural choice” due to his leadership track record and knowledge of the business and “the complex dynamics facing our industry.”

Filosa joined Fiat in 1999, spending much of his career in Latin America where held positions from plant manager to head of purchasing and later chief operating officer. He was credited with making the Fiat brand the regional market leader and boosting the market share of the Peugeot, Citroen, Ram and Jeep brands.

He was promoted to chief operating officer of the Americas in 2024 in an executive shakeup as sales slumped in North America, its main source of profits.

Stellantis has been lagging globally in the transition to electric powertrains and facing stiff Chinese competition. Analysts also have said Stellantis, with 14 brands, is yoked by too many under-performers, including Maserati and Chrysler.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press