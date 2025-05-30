Foreign companies eye U.S. expansion to lessen fallout from tariffs

A Honda logo is seen on a Honda accord vehicle at a parking lot in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Some non-U.S. companies have said they are looking at expanding their presence or setting up shop in the United States to mitigate the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Below are some of the plans flagged by those companies.

ASM International

The Dutch chip-making equipment supplier has started local production of tools for U.S. chipmakers in response to the U.S. tariffs backdrop, its CEO said in May.

Barry Callebaut

The chocolate maker is planning to increase its U.S.-based production to fend off effects of the “disruptive environment,” its CEO said in April.

BMW

BMW is considering adding shifts to its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina to boost output by up to 80,000 units, company executives said in April.

Campari

The Italian spirits group is assessing opportunities to expand U.S. production, its CEO said in March.

Compal Electronics

The Taiwanese contract laptop maker may expand into the U.S. and has spoken to several southern states about a possible investment, its CEO said in January.

Honda

The Japanese carmaker plans to move some car production from Mexico and Canada into the U.S., aiming to make 90% of cars sold in the country locally, the Nikkei reported in April.

Hyundai Motor

The South Korean automaker plans to further localize production in the U.S. and make hybrid vehicles at its new factory in Georgia, it said in January.

It added in April that the production of some Tucson crossovers has been shifted from Mexico to the U.S. and the company is considering moving production of some U.S.-bound cars from South Korea to other locations.

Illycaffe

The Italian premium coffee maker will look at building a plant in the U.S. if it gets caught up in tariffs, its CEO said in April.

Inventec

The Taiwanese company, which makes AI servers that use Nvidia chips, has agreed to invest up to US$85 million to build manufacturing facilities in Texas, it said in April.

IQE

The British semiconductor company is looking at moving some production to the U.S. to guard against potential duties, its CEO said on May 13.

Lavazza

The Italian coffee maker is pressing ahead with U.S. expansion, it said in April, aiming to produce locally 100% of what it sells in the U.S., from around 50% presently.

LG Electronics

The electronics giant is considering moving the manufacturing of refrigerators from Mexico to its factory in Tennessee, a South Korean newspaper reported in January.

Luxshare

The Apple supplier is looking into shifting more production outside China, including into the U.S., its chairwoman said in April.

LVMH

The luxury conglomerate is “seriously considering” bulking up U.S. production capacities, its CEO said in January.

Mercedes

The German carmaker will add production of its GLC SUV for North America to its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, it said in May.

Nissan

The Japanese automaker might move production of its Sentra automobile from Mexico to the U.S., Automotive News reported on May 14.

The Nikkei relayed in April that Nissan was also considering shifting some domestic production of U.S.-bound vehicles there.

Novartis

The Swiss drugmaker plans to spend $23 billion to build and expand 10 facilities in the U.S., it said in April.

Pirelli

The Italian tire maker wants to invest further in the U.S. but its plans are on hold due to tensions linked to having Chinese state-owned group Sinochem as its largest investor, it said in April.

Roche

The Swiss pharma giant will invest $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, creating more than 12,000 jobs, it said in April.

On May 12, it announced an additional $550 million investment to expand its Indianapolis diagnostics manufacturing hub.

Samsung Electronics

The tech giant is considering moving manufacturing of dryers from Mexico to its plant in South Carolina, Korea Economic Daily reported in January.

Sanofi

The French drugmaker plans to invest at least $20 billion in the U.S. through 2030 to boost manufacturing and research, it said in May.

Stellantis

The Chrysler parent is planning to build a new midsize pickup truck in Belvidere, Illinois, it said in January.

TSMC

The Taiwanese chipmaker is planning to build five chip facilities in the U.S. in coming years, its CEO said in March.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s CFO said in January it planned to produce more in the U.S. Its Audi brand will expand production in North America and will make a decision on where to base itself this year, Audi CEO said in February.

VW is holding talks with the U.S. government on tariffs, the CEO said in May.

Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars may move some production to the U.S. depending on tariffs, its CEO said in March.

Compiled by Tomasz Kanik and Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Elaine Hardcastle, Reuters