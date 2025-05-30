S&P/TSX composite trades lower on Friday, U.S. markets mixed

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index closed lower on Friday along with some U.S. markets as commodities also trended down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.51 points at 26,175.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.34 points at 42,270.07. The S&P 500 index was down 0.48 points at 5,911.69, while the Nasdaq was down 62.11 points at 19,113.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.68 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was down 15 cents US at US$60.79 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down seven cents US at US$3.45 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$28.50 at US$3,315.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was flat at US$4.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press