CAE names Northrop Grumman executive Matthew Bromberg as new CEO

MONTREAL — Flight simulator company CAE Inc. has named Matthew Bromberg as its new president and chief executive.

Bromberg, who will join the company on June 16 and take over the top job on Aug. 13, has headed global operations for U.S. defence technology company Northrop Grumman Corp. since 2022. He will also stand for election to CAE’s board of directors at the company’s upcoming annual meeting.

Bromberg replaces Marc Parent, who announced last year that he was leaving the company in August this year.

CAE also says Calin Rovinescu will become executive chairman of the board, while Sophie Brochu will serve as lead independent director.

Rovinescu, a former chief executive of Air Canada, was appointed to the CAE board in February this year as an independent director and chair.

Brochu, a former chief executive of Hydro-Quebec, has been an independent director at CAE since 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.