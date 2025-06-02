Cenovus shuts in oilsands production at Christina Lake operations due to wildfires

Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. says only essential personnel are at its Christina Lake oilsands operations where it has shut production due to the wildfires in northern Alberta.

The company says it began the work to shut in production at Christina Lake on May 29.

Based on its inspections so far, Cenovus says it is not aware of any damage to its infrastructure and expects a full restart of its Christina Lake operations once it is safe.

About 238,000 barrels per day of production have been impacted.

It says it will provide an update when it’s in a position to restart.

Thousands of residents have been affected by wildfires in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta prompted by hot, dry weather that have allowed some fires to grow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.