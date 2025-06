FILE - The Reddit app icon is seen on a smartphone on Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Social media platform Reddit was down for over 29,000 users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The platform was down for 29,106 users as of 2.46 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Reddit said that it was investigating issues with the elevated errors on its status page.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City)