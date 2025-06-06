ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by province

By The Canadian Press

A construction worker attaches a basket on a crane as they work on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Levis, Que. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 7.0 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

  • Newfoundland and Labrador 9.7 per cent (9.6)
  • Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (6.6)
  • Nova Scotia 6.5 per cent (7.2)
  • New Brunswick 6.3 per cent (6.9)
  • Quebec 5.8 per cent (6.0)
  • Ontario 7.9 per cent (7.8)
  • Manitoba 5.9 per cent (5.3)
  • Saskatchewan 4.2 per cent (4.3)
  • Alberta 7.4 per cent (7.1)
  • British Columbia 6.4 per cent (6.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.