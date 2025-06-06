Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 7.0 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador 9.7 per cent (9.6)
- Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (6.6)
- Nova Scotia 6.5 per cent (7.2)
- New Brunswick 6.3 per cent (6.9)
- Quebec 5.8 per cent (6.0)
- Ontario 7.9 per cent (7.8)
- Manitoba 5.9 per cent (5.3)
- Saskatchewan 4.2 per cent (4.3)
- Alberta 7.4 per cent (7.1)
- British Columbia 6.4 per cent (6.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.