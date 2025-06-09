Apparel brand Oak + Fort to restructure amid tariff woes

A person carries bags after shopping at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

VANCOUVER — Canadian apparel brand Oak + Fort says it has obtained creditor protection as it works to restructure the business.

The Vancouver-based company says the move is necessary because U.S. tariffs have joined other price pressures and led to a decline in consumer confidence and spending.

The tariffs arrived after Oak + Fort pushed to open 26 new Canadian and U.S. stores in the last four years, which the company says resulted in a reduced and ultimately insufficient investment in its e-commerce platforms.

Court documents show the company owes more than $25 million to creditors including some landlords who didn’t receive May rent payments.

Oak + Fort says it will continue to operate stores and an e-commerce business during the restructuring.

The retailer has hired Reflect Advisors LLC to assist with the restructuring.

Oak + Fort was founded in 2010 as an online boutique that eventually expanded to 42 stores in Canada and the U.S. selling womenswear, menswear, accessories, jewelry and home goods.

June 7, 2025.