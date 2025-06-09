AtkinsRéalis signs nuclear collaboration agreement with France’s EDF

AtkinsRéalis headquarters are seen in Montreal on Nov. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Engineering firm AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. has signed a nuclear collaboration with Électricité de France. The company says the agreement with the French company expands an existing partnership in an effort to work together to respond to new nuclear reactor opportunities around the world.

The deal includes potential collaboration on engineering support, equipment, operations, installation and commissioning, and co-operation between the global technology centres of both organizations.

It also includes potential collaboration around waste management and fuel production.

The companies will continue to compete on reactor technology vendor selection processes where appropriate.

AtkinsRéalis’s nuclear business includes its Candu Energy Inc. subsidiary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.