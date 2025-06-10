Number of Canadians returning from U.S. trips down again in May: StatCan

Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA — Canadians continued to avoid making trips to the U.S. in May, according to preliminary data from Statistics Canada.

The agency says return trips by Canadian residents by air from the U.S. in May fell 24.2 per cent compared with a year ago to 488,800, while return trips from overseas countries rose 9.8 per cent to 1.1 million. Meanwhile, Canadian resident return trips from the U.S. by automobile totalled 1.3 million, down 38.1 per cent compared with May 2024.

Canadians have avoided travel to the U.S. in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” threats over the past few months.

According to preliminary figures, Statistics Canada says international arrivals in May, including returning Canadian residents and non-residents combined, by air and automobile totalled 4.8 million, down 16.7 per cent from May 2024.

Non-resident arrivals to Canada by air totalled 894,200 in May, down 1.3 per cent from a year ago. The number of U.S. residents arriving by air totalled 439,800, down 0.3 per cent from a year ago, while the number of overseas residents arriving slipped 2.3 per cent to 454,500.

The number of U.S.-resident trips to Canada by automobile was 1,044,700, down 8.4 per cent from a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.