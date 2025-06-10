S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

People stand in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.32 points at 26,365.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.02 points at 42,750.74. The S&P 500 index was up 1.56 points at 6,007.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.57 points at 19,582.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.11 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up 84 cents US at US$66.13 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down eight cents US at US$3.55 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.20 at US$3,346.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents US at US$4.91 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.